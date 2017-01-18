Gather ‘round, children, and we shall share the tale of Vine—a briefly, intensely popular social media platform that turned obscure, attractive, young human beings of varying levels of talent into highly-paid celebrities via their self-shot six-second repeating video clips. Alas, it was too good (or something) to last, and as of today, Vine will be no more. (Single slow-mo tear sliding down and back up cheek into infinity.) Folks hungry for short video snippets can and probably have transferred their affections over to Instagram, but it just seemed fitting to round up a few of the best and/or most popular breakfast-related Vines of the era.

And yes, of course Ryan Gosling is in the mix. A little bit of backstory on that: Back in 2013, Scottish Vine creator Ryan McHenry began posting a series of videos wherein he (or his hand) attempted to spoon-feed cereal to a recalcitrant Ryan Gosling—OK, video clips of his face in various movies—under the title Ryan Gosling Won’t Eat His Cereal. The internet went wild, Gosling was forced to talk about his love of cereal in interviews, and then tragedy struck. In 2015, McHenry died of cancer at the age of 27. Gosling, himself, joined Vine for the purpose of posting one solitary video in tribute to the man who inextricably linked his legacy to cereal.

Note: We’ve embedded Tweets that include the Vines in question because our CMS doesn’t work with Vines and our engineers, understandably, aren’t exactly prioritizing that. Still, here are 10 of our favorites.

Parental Breakfast: Christian Degrosso

All Doughnut, No Milk: Rob Johnston

Turn Up for Pancakes: Alphonso McAuley

Pancake Acrobatics: The Lad Bible

Cereal Pronunciations: Jonathan Hambrick

Pancakes and Pup: Greg Baskwell

Cereal Killer: Nash Grier

Ryan Gosling Won't Eat His Cereal—the Series: Ryan McHenry

Tribute to Ryan McHenry: Ryan Gosling