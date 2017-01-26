Music of the night, meet the pancakes of the morning. Today marks the 29th anniversary of The Phantom of the Opera’s Broadway debut, further extending its tenure as the longest-running show in Broadway history. The New York production has played over 12,000 performances to 17.5 million theater fans to the tune of over $1 billion, and the musical has been seen worldwide by 140 million people in 35 countries and 160 cities in 15 languages. This seemed like an ideal excuse for a celebration, so Phantom teamed up with renowned pancake artists Dancakes for a treat to mark the moment in the form of a custom “Phantom of the Pancake.”

Dan Drake (a.k.a. Dr. Dan The Pancake Man) made his initial splash on the internet in 2013, after photos of his elaborate pancake batter drawings went viral and he was invited to create some live on The Today Show. Requests for commissions and appearances started pouring in immediately, and along with his best friend, Hank Gustafson, Drake formed Dancakes. Now the duo travels far and wide crafting one-of-a-kind batter creations for hungry, eager audiences.

If you can’t jet to Broadway for the celebrations today—or master a squeeze bottle of batter like Dr. Dan—you can still slip on your cape and mask and enjoy this special pancake performance.