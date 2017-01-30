President Donald Trump flushed American values and laws down the toilet last week when he signed an executive order temporarily banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspending refugee admissions. While thousands of Americans took to streets and airpots across the country this weekend to call for the order’s reversal, Trump supporters instead logged onto Twitter and got mad about Starbucks, starting a hashtag, #BoycottStarbucks that’s catching fire now. Why? After Trump issued the executive action last week, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz sent a company-wideletter announcing that plans were underway to hire 10,000 refugees over five years in the 75 countries where Starbucks operates. The first refugees to be hired in the U.S., Schultz wrote, would be those “who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel in the various countries where our military has asked for such support.”

Sounds like a good idea, right? Not to Trump supporters. Many were totally fine with the immigration ban. Human rights, shmuman rights! Democrats and world leaders needed to calm down, they said. But offering jobs to the world’s most vulnerable people, including many of those who’ve supported the U.S. military? Unthinkable! Crazy! Un-American! People haven’t been this mad at Starbucks since…oh wait, it was earlier this winter, when Starbucks brought back a holiday cup that wasn’t sufficiently Christmas-y.

If Starbucks wants to support a particular demographic, Trump supporters say, give jobs to American veterans:

Of course, Starbucks has already pledged to hire 10,000 veterans and military spouses by 2018 four years ago, but it’s much more fun to get angry than Google stuff that happened in the past, right?

