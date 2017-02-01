There are some timeless breakfast pairings, like eggs and bacon, pancakes and syrup, and, of course, doughnuts and coffee. And though Krispy Kreme has always been known for making delicious and fresh glazed doughnuts, the North Carolina-based company is finally upping its coffee game with the launch of new Krispy Kreme coffee. This coffee is described by Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer Jackie Woodward as, "doughnut-worthy," and according to a press release sent to Extra Crispy, these new brews are, “the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats.”

The only thing better than new coffee, though, is a free doughnut—and to prove that they’ve created a perfect pairing, Krispy Kreme will be handing out doughnuts with their coffee throughout the month of February. Yes, starting on February 6, you can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut with the purchase of any size cup of one of their new coffee blends.

So what’s so special about Krispy Kreme’s new coffee? Well, there are now two different blends of hot coffee: Smooth and Rich. Both are made from 100 percent Arabica beans, though the Rich blend is described by the folks at Krispy Kreme in a press release as bold, “an aromatic and flavorful medium-bodied blend of Central, African and Indo-Pacific beans.”

Krispy Kreme’s new Smooth coffee, on the other hand, is specifically designed to accompany Krispy Kreme’s classic doughnuts. The lightly roasted beans hail from central and South American countries, and the blend has been, "crafted to produce a smooth, balanced body for easy drinking and a naturally sweet finish."

If you want to try this so-called perfect pairing for yourself, beginning on February 6, head to your local Krispy Kreme shop and order any size of the new coffee. You'll get a free original glazed doughnut with your purchase until February 28, at which point, you'll just have to start paying for your doughnut again (or start going to Dunkin' Donuts).