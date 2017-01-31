There's a reason why so many of us choose to start our day with a tall glass of OJ: Citrus fruits have these antioxidants—otherwise known as Vitamin C— that give our immune system a morning boost, affecting the most crucial parts of our bodies. One organ that clearly benefits from citrus is our skin. According to this article in the National Library of Medicine, topical application of vitamin C can protect the skin from UV damage. In fact, synthetic forms of vitamin C and naturally extracted forms have found a permanent place in skincare because of its strong ability to repair skin damage.

One important thing to remember about citrus fruit is that it has a unique lightening effect and when it comes to lightening scars, it's my personal favorite method. Citrus fruits like lime, grapefruit, lemon, and orange can tighten loose skin and has astringent effects that can treat blemishes and control oil-production, but be careful when using these juicy fruits on sunny days—the citric acid can have a drying effect that many of us will benefit from when it comes to breakouts, but it will make your skin more photosensitive, so always follow-up with sun protection.

Wake up and smell the citrus with these 4 DIY beauty recipes for a smooth and clear complexion that's totally natural.

Lemon Rose Toner

Ingredients

2 ½ ounces of rose water

1/2 ounce aloe vera water

1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

2-3 drops of lavender tea tree essential oil

Adding a toner in my regimen was the missing link between my cleansing and moisturizing ritual. This toner is oil-controlling and uplifting without drying out the skin for total hydration that's packed with antioxidants. Combine ingredients in a tinted, sealable spray bottle and add the essential oil directly to the bottle. I like to add essential oils to my toning spray so I can keep it at room temperature; substitute for lavender essential oil—which has a lower alcohol content—if your skin tends to be on the dry side.

Photo by Pascal Broze via getty images

Sage and Lime Body Scrub

Ingredients

4 ounces of Dead Sea salt

1 tablespoon of whole, dried sage leaves

1-2 lime wedges

1 ounce of coconut oil

2 ounces of macademia nut oil

This body scrub is stimulating for the mind and body; great for lifting scars and lifting moods, so I definitely recommend this scrub for a Monday morning shower. Combine salt, sage, and coconut oil in a mixing bowl. Blend lemon and macadamia nut oil separately in a blender and add to bowl. Add water for a looser consistency and more salt for a thicker consistency. Mix manually and transfer to sealable container.

Photo by Daniel Grill via Getty Images

Grapefruit, Oat, and Honey Mask

Ingredients

1/2 grapefruit

1 ounce raw, unflavored oats or oat powder

1 tablespoon raw honey

For a mask that's nourishing and oil-controlling, you don't have to look far beyond the breakfast table. This weekly facial is great for acne, dry skin, and stabilizing pH levels because of the honey and oats. The grapefruit is a more gentle citrus that will be ideal for sensitive skin (as opposed to lemon). Mix your ingredients in a blender until a smooth consistency is reached. Transfer to a bowl for immediate use: apply on makeup free, damp skin for 5 minutes (or until dry) and rinse well with lukewarm water.

Photo by AnnaPustynnikova via getty images

Brightening Eye Pack

The orange made it into the hearts and skincare of DIY-ers everywhere as an effective solution to puffy, morning eyes. Rubbing an orange peel underneath my eye did remove all excess baggage, but the deep purple under my eyes were just more visible now that they weren't hiding behind inflammation. My solution? Tea bags with orange zest. There are two way to do this: I prefer to add an orange zest to a tablespoon of white tea leaves. Add the tea leaves to a disposable tea bag. Let tea bags soak and apply them underneath my eyes. Alternatively, you can zest an orange inside the tea bag (if you have pre-bagged tea) and manually close it up with the tie. Either way, you can eat the orange and gain a little pep in your step while the peel makes it look like you actually got your full eight hours.