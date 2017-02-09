After pledging to hire thousands of refugees, Starbucks is now offering its employees free legal advice on immigration. The coffee giant sent a letter to workers Monday, saying that the company had partnered with Ernest & Young to offer free legal advice to "help navigate immigration issues and get answers in these uncertain times," CNNMoney reported.
Starbucks has also reached out to employees who hold visas from countries affected by President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations, according to the letter.
"Our partners (employees) and their families have questions about travel and immigration status, so we wanted to provide them with a newly developed Immigration Advisory Program to meet their needs," a Starbucks spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement to Fortune.