Though KitchenAid is known for its brightly colored mixers (seriously, there’s one in every color of the rainbow), their new monochromatic mixer might be the prettiest one yet. It’s called the Artisan Black Tie Limited Edition Stand Mixer, and its release celebrates KitchenAid’s impressive collection of mixers in 85 colors and finishes. From the black stainless bowl to the cast iron matte black finish, it’s sure to be the sleekest appliance in your kitchen.

“KitchenAid has always been known as a pioneer in bringing bright pops of color into the kitchen,” John McConnell, senior design manager for KitchenAid small appliances, said in a statement. “During the past two years, we’ve successfully expanded both our small and major appliance offerings to include a variety of new satin and matte finishes that add elegant, understated accents to existing decor.”

The new mixer is the first in KitchenAid’s new limited edition series. Every year, the company plans to unveil a limited edition mixer—just 500 units will be available to U.S. customers. Shoppers can purchase the special mixers exclusively on Kitchenaid.com, and each one will feature a custom trim band with the item number. Though KitchenAid offers mixers in a variety of designs and sizes—including the Artisan Mini, which was released last year—the new black mixer is part of their popular 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer collection.

The Black Tie mixer comes with a hefty price tag—$1,000, to be exact—but it is a powerful (dishwasher-safe!) workhorse. The bowl is large enough to hold enough dough for nine dozen cookies, four loaves of bread, or seven pounds of mashed potatoes, according to the company’s website. Plus, it’s meant to be seen as a timeless addition to the kitchen.

“Like the little black dress, or classic tuxedo, the new mixer is a timeless collector’s item that will never go out of style,” McConnell said.

Not ready to make an investment quite that large? Both Williams Sonoma and Best Buy are currently offering major deals on a variety of KitchenAid models.

This article originally appeared on RealSimple.com