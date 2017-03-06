It's been a stressful couple of months in the United States of America, what with the constant stream of bad news from Washington, DC, and many of us have been looking to good food for comfort—including Oscar award-winning celebrities like Barbra Streisand. Yes, Barbra Streisand stress eats just like the rest of us, and, according to Twitter, she has been looking for solace from the Donald Trump-induced madness in a stack of pancakes. It turns out that Streisand's go-to stress breakfast is "pancakes smothered in maple syrup." On Saturday evening, about twelve hours after President Trump tweeted, (without any evidence, it has to be said) that President Barack Obama had "gone to tap my phones during the very sacred election process," Streisand took to the same social media platform to tell the world that Trump had been taking a toll on her waistline.

"Donald Trump is making me gain weight," she wrote. "I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup!" Which, like, fair. Staying hydrated is important, but stressful times call for syrup and carbs. And the only way that the star of Yentl knew how to cope with Trump's Twitter allegations against President Obama was with a helping of second breakfast. "Seriously crazy times. Time for more pancakes," she wrote.

But honestly, can you blame Babs for looking to breakfast to ease the pain of politics? Eating a good stack of pancakes can make it easier to deal with the pain of the unending stream of political turmoil, if only momentarily. And hey, any excuse to eat more pancakes is good enough for us—unless it comes at the cost of losing the freedom of press and American democracy as we know it, but don't think about that for now. You've got pancakes for breakfast! Just like Barbra Streisand!