If you follow the account of McDonald’s official global corporate headquarters—also known as @McDonaldsCorp—on Twitter, you’re probably used to seeing retweets from the fast food company’s international branches, praise heaped onto customers (“Well, aren’t you just the sweetest!”), even the occasional invite to grab a McMuffin together. Engaging with customers is normal behavior, but tweeting at the President of the United States? That’s a little more unorthodox. That's why plenty of folks were understandably surprised by McDonald's swift change in tone this morning, when around 9:15 a.m., @McDonaldsCorp tweeted directly to Donald Trump and pinned the exchange to the top of the page: "@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands."

The tweet has since been deleted—but not before one of our staffers took a screenshot.

Screenshot Courtesy Extra Crispy

McDonald's isn't exactly shy about engaging in politics. They have a history of making corporate political contributions to both Democrats and Republicans, which are all listed on their corporate website. The corporation does appear to skews Republican, which is part of the reason this tweet was so surprising. According to Eater, 80 percent of McDonald's-affiliated political contributions—via company PACs, individual employees, and CEOs—were made to Republican candidates and causes.

But McDonald's, as a corporation, tends to steer clear of presidential politics—even though now-President Trump loves a good Big Mac, as he told Anderson Cooper of CNN, and has even appeared in a TV advertisement for the fast food company.

But these days, plenty of brands and companies have employees who go rogue on social media—and, on the bright side for the corporate giant, it could've been worse!

Update: Since this story was first published, McDonald's took to its Twitter account with a clarification about what happened this morning. Turns out it was not an errant employee who had been manning the Twitter account at the time, but some sort of hack: