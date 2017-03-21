Right now in Japan, you can go to a cafe for the best nap of your life. Filled with $9000 beds, mood lighting that is under your control, and Sony Walkman-and-headphone sets loaded up with snoozy, smooth saxophone music, the Nescafe Harajuku sleep cafe is pretty much the ideal napping experience. All you have to do is buy at least one food item and you'll be allowed to take a two-hour nap in one of the ten napping stations. Bonus: Your nap comes with a free cup of decaf coffee.

If taking a nap this relaxing in the middle of the day seems a bit dubious, don’t worry. According to RocketNews24, not only do sleep cafe customers get that free cup of decaf to help them drift off, but, upon waking, they're also greeted with a cup of caffeinated coffee. So basically, the whole coffee-consuming experience is perfectly coordinated to give you the best nap possible.

Image courtesy of Nescafe Harajuku Cafe

Sadly for longterm nap cafe prospects, the Sleep Cafe is a temporary pop-up from Nescafe and France Bed. It’s not the first time a promotional pop-up occupied the Nescafe Harajuku space. There was that one time the cafe turned into a museum dedicated entirely to Kit Kats. The pop-up will be open until March 26, when the space will turn back into the regular, bed-free cafe.

Japanese bed company France Bed is supplying the 980,000 Yen (about $8700) beds. It's part of a promotion to celebrate World Sleep Day, an event hosted by the World Association of Sleep Medicine to raise awareness of sleep disorders, which fell on March 17 this year. So dim your smartphone-controlled sleep lights, slap some headphones on, and drift off to the sounds of smooth jazz in a totally public café. One question though, when you wake up, will they let you stay and use the Wi-Fi?

This story originally appeared on foodandwine.com.