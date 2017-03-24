A mob of vigilante internet justice advocates have set their sights on Cracker Barrel, the restaurant chain known for dishing out Southern comfort food and Reba McEntire brand rocking horses.

On Tuesday morning, an Indiana man named Bradley Reid Byrd took to their Facebook page to inquire: “Why did you fire my wife?” The rest, as they say, is history. Concerned social media users soon piled on in demand of answers.

Comedian Amiri King brought the issue to the attention of his over 2 million followers, giving a play-by-play of the situation as described by Brad. “There is a absolute s— show going on at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store facebook page,” King wrote, adding that she “worked there for 11 years” and “got fired on Brad’s birthday.” Then, the hashtag #JusticeforBradsWife was born.

As you can see, there has been international demand for a response to Brad’s concerns and the cause has bled over into other, unrelated posts on the restaurant’s page.

Of course, no true internet rallying cry would complete without a change.org petition. “Brad was a kind and simple man. His wife, a loyal Cracker Barrel employee of 11 years,” the page reads. “On a day that should have been full of cake and laughter, there was sorrow. It was Brad’s birthday and his wife was unfairly, unjustly, terminated from her employment.”

Meanwhile, Cracker Barrel has continued on its merry way, posting pictures of fried fish platters and rabbit wreaths only to feel the wrath of relentless commenters.

This is not first time the chain has been involved in a firing scandal — in 2014, a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran was let go for giving away cornbread to a needy customer.

Cracker Barrel has not yet responded regarding the circumstances surrounding the alleged firing of #BradsWife.

