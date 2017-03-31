We all know a morning person. That person who rises and literally shines the minute the alarm rings in the morning, hits a workout class, and actually remains chipper throughout the day, even without multitudes of coffee. It would seem like a total urban legend but for the fact that, again, we all know a morning person.

Instead of enviously hoping one day their early bird magic might just rub off on us, we're taking matters into our own hands. Maybe the power lies in the products, not the person. To test that point, we've rounded up a bunch of smart and stylish stuff that just might help you get the worm once in a while.

1. PHILIPS HF3520 WAKE-UP LIGHT

Photo via Amazon

It's much easier to rise and shine when sunlight is involved. Stimulate the sunrise every morning no matter what time you need to get up with a wake up light.

Phillips Wake Up Light, $138, on Amazon

2. BAREFOOT DREAMS COZYCHIC ROBE

Photo via Nordstrom

Slip out of your cozy sheets and into a snuggly robe for getting ready. You won't even miss your bedding.

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Robe, $99, on Nordstrom

3. MR. COFFEE 12-CUP PROGRAMMABLE COFFEEMAKER

Photo via Amazon

Let the entrancing aroma of coffee help lift you out of bed in the morning with a coffee maker you can set to brew a pot automatically right when you wake up.

Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker, $28, at Amazon

4. UGG BIRCHE SLIPPER

Photo via Nordstrom

Your first steps of the day should be warm, cozy, and super luxe. A fluffy shearling slipper will have you skipping out of bed.

Ugg Birche Slipper, $80, on Nordstrom

5. CUISINART CPB-300

Photo via Amazon

Make breakfast a breeze by blending up delicious smoothies and storing them in advance for a quick grab-and-go meal.

Cuisinart CPB-300, $58, on Amazon

6. HUM UBER ENERGY

Photo via Sephora

Keep the morning high going with a supplement that supports your adrenal health and energy levels throughout the day.

HUM Uber Energy, $25, on Sephora

7. MATTER & HOME STRENGTH ROOM SPRAY

PHoto via Net-a-Porter

A quick spritz of this orange, spruce, and patchouli blend will spring you to life before your first sip of coffee.

Matter & Home Strength Room Spray, $42, on Net-A-Porter

This post originally appeared on InStyle.com