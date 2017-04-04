Now that it's officially iced coffee season, Starbucks is amping up the tropical vibes and pushing us toward summer with its newest drink. Called a Toasted Coconut Cold Brew, this drink is made exactly how it sounds. It starts with a cup of Starbucks' signature Nariño 70 Cold Brew coffee, which is sweetened with a brand new toasted coconut syrup. The drink is then finished with a pour of coconut milk, which causes a gorgeous marbling effect throughout. According to a press release from Starbucks, the Toasted Coconut Cold Brew was inspired by a coconut candy from the Dominican Republic called jalao, which is made with honey and coconut.

When I tasted the drink, however, I was instantly reminded of the scent of sunscreen—and I mean that in the best way possible. It's that familiar, summertime smell that means it's time to hit the beach. And though it's sweet, it's definitely a coffee-forward drink, with the darker, more chocolate flavor of the cold brew shining through over the coconut.

If you're looking for a coconut-inspired drink from Starbucks that a little lighter on the coffee, you could always go for the now-classic Pink Drink, which is a Strawberry Açai Refresher made with Starbucks' coconut milk instead of water.

But if you're down to get your tropical coffee vibes on, you can try the new Toasted Coconut Cold Brew at Starbucks across the United States and Canada starting April 4. But much like spring in New York City, it's only here for a limited time.