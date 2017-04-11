The fastest way to get me out of bed before 10 a.m. is the promise of a delicious Bloody Mary. It’s not just the vodka that warms my heart—Bloody Marys arrive at the brunch table equipped with feel-good vitamins like vitamins C, E, and K and rejuvenating antioxidants. Never one to miss out on healing properties for my own acne, I couldn’t wait to revamp this classic brunch-time cocktail into a Bloody Mary facial to stave off acne and oil buildup all day long.

Tomatoes are a great ingredient to add to your skin regimen. hey’re even starting to make their way into mainstream skin products like Say Yes To’s line of tomato based skin products. While the vitamins in tomatoes are restorative and preventative for many skin issues, tomatoes also contain vitamin A which neutralizes free radicals that can lead to cell damage. The combination of all those properties give tomatoes a gentle lightening effect on scars. But tomatoes aren’t the only thing in your Bloody Mary that benefit your skin; the antiseptic properties of vodka can help control oil and remove dirt and bacteria that can lead to clogged pores.

If you’re a Bloody Mary lover, you know that recipes differ from person to person and place to place, but their typical spices have plenty of benefits for acne-prone skin by containing stimulating, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties that can reduce the appearance and size of pimples.

This Bloody Mary facial will contain only the ingredients that will heal, protect, and restore skin’s natural complexion. Sorry, Worcestershire sauce fans, you’ll have to save it for that celebratory Bloody Mary you drink to toast your newly blemish-free skin.

Bloody Mary Acne-Fighting Facial

Photo by ejwhite via Getty Images

Ingredients

6-7 Organic Cherry Tomatoes

1 teaspoon of celery root juice

½ teaspoon of fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon of organic peppercorns

½ teaspoon of organic turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of Reyka vodka

Directions