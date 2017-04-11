The fastest way to get me out of bed before 10 a.m. is the promise of a delicious Bloody Mary. It’s not just the vodka that warms my heart—Bloody Marys arrive at the brunch table equipped with feel-good vitamins like vitamins C, E, and K and rejuvenating antioxidants. Never one to miss out on healing properties for my own acne, I couldn’t wait to revamp this classic brunch-time cocktail into a Bloody Mary facial to stave off acne and oil buildup all day long.
Tomatoes are a great ingredient to add to your skin regimen. hey’re even starting to make their way into mainstream skin products like Say Yes To’s line of tomato based skin products. While the vitamins in tomatoes are restorative and preventative for many skin issues, tomatoes also contain vitamin A which neutralizes free radicals that can lead to cell damage. The combination of all those properties give tomatoes a gentle lightening effect on scars. But tomatoes aren’t the only thing in your Bloody Mary that benefit your skin; the antiseptic properties of vodka can help control oil and remove dirt and bacteria that can lead to clogged pores.
If you’re a Bloody Mary lover, you know that recipes differ from person to person and place to place, but their typical spices have plenty of benefits for acne-prone skin by containing stimulating, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties that can reduce the appearance and size of pimples.
This Bloody Mary facial will contain only the ingredients that will heal, protect, and restore skin’s natural complexion. Sorry, Worcestershire sauce fans, you’ll have to save it for that celebratory Bloody Mary you drink to toast your newly blemish-free skin.
Bloody Mary Acne-Fighting Facial
Ingredients
Directions
If you are working with fresh celery root, slice an inch off the root and use a blender to portion out a teaspoon of celery root juice into a small mixing bowl. The celery root is great for lifting scars, firming skin, and has antioxidants that your pores will drink right up. Blend the tomatoes until smooth consistency. Add tomato juice, vodka, and lemon juice to mixing bowl.
Combine dry ingredients and add to the mixing bowl. Use a wooden spoon to gently but thoroughly mix all the ingredients together. For this recipe, I chose Reyka vodka because it’s made from Arctic spring water, wheat, and barley—all things I know my face loves. Since our Bloody Mary facial already is loaded with lightening, cleansing ingredients, I wanted to use vodka that would be a little gentler on the skin than potato-based vodka’s.
Once you have a thick paste, apply on damp, make-up free skin. Massage thoroughly throughout your face and neck and leave the mask on for about 3 minutes before rinsing well with warm water. Just like consuming Bloody Mary’s, this mask should be used in moderation: this particular mask makes for a great weekly treat. If you want to tackle zits on site, you can make a thicker paste by adding more tomatoes and use as a Bloody Mary spot treatment twice a day as needed.
Before you dive into your Bloody Mary facial, be sure to do a test past on the inside of your elbow—even your pores should be drinking responsibly. Even if these ingredients have worked for previous DIY beauty endeavors, they can react differently together so make sure there no irritation is present before you try your Bloody Mary facial.
Bottom's up!