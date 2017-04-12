It's rare that a color ends up representing an entire generation, but here we are. Millennial pink is all the rage, and everything from sneakers to book covers to, yes, kitchenware is reflecting the trend. So—before we dive in—what is millennial pink exactly? It's various shades of pale pink that are a little bit too orange to be baby pink, and little bit too subdued to be salmon. It's also known as Tumblr pink or Scandi pink, betraying its evangelizers' love of both the internet and the concept of hygge. It's subtle enough to be touted as a neutral, but exciting enough, obviously, to be noticed and embraced by people the world over. But once you do notice it, beware: You'll see millennial pink everywhere.

So why not include it in your breakfast routine? (If you can't beat 'em...) The color is just cheery enough to add a little extra kick when you take a swig from a millennial pink coffee mug, but still understated enough that you won't feel like your millennial pink cereal bowl is forcing you to be bright-eyed and bushy-tailed before you're ready. Plus, the color pink is known to have soothing properties: a millennial pink shade known as Baker-Miller pink has been used successfully in jail cells—and Kendall Jenner's living room—to calm down inhabitants.

On-trend and quieting? Might as well make your kitchen a little rosier.

Moccamaster 10-Cup Coffee Maker

The Dutch have a lot of fun and also take their coffee very seriously, and this coffee maker is basically that life philosophy made manifest.

Moccamaster 10-Cup Coffee Maker, $329, Amazon.com

Calypso Enamel-on-Steel Tea Kettle

Or, for tea drinkers, this tea kettle is simple, elegant, and almost overwhelmingly on-trend. Almost.

Calypso Enamel-on-Steel Tea Kettle, $26.35, Amazon.com

Wired Whisk, Set of 3 Whisks

Get these whisks for a subtle "I'm-aware-of-trends-but-not-a-slave-to-them" kitchen vibe. Also good for scrambled eggs.

Wired Whisk, Set of 3 Whisks, $10.95, Amazon.com

KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixer

Or, you know, go big or go home on this whole millennial pink thing.

KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixer, $299.35, Amazon.com

Unike Ceramic Color Changing Frying Pan

This non-stick pan is perfect for those eggs you'll make with those aforementioned whisks. And its color-changing feature makes knowing when the pan's the perfect temperature easy.

Unike Ceramic Color Changing Frying Pan, $32.99, Amazon.com

Le Creuset Casserole Pan

This Le Creuset pan is great for a killer French toast casserole, and will likely last through at least a dozen more millenial pink trend cycles.

Le Creuset Casserole Pan, $99.95, Amazon.com

Bormioli Long Drink Glasses, Set of 6

Let's take a moment and think about how beautiful your orange juice or iced coffee would look in this rosy glass. So beautiful.

Bormioli Long Drinking Glasses, Set of 6, $21.21, Amazon.com