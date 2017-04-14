Jennifer Lopez is a singer, actor, producer, dancer, designer, and author. But one thing she's not is a coffee drinker. At 46, Lopez looks better than most of us could ever dream of. She credits this in large part to her eating and drinking habits, which includes a diet heavy on green things like kale, Brussels sprouts, and zucchini, and healthy proteins like salmon, chicken, and quinoa. While she will occasionally "indulge" in some sweet stuff—apparently chocolate chips are a favorite—she doesn't ever drink alcohol, smoke, or have coffee, because, as she explained to UsWeekly, "That really wrecks your skin as you get older." If she ever does have coffee, she orders decaf, which has minimal amounts of caffeine.

Caffeine has been loosely linked to not-so-great things for your skin. Because it can activate stress hormones, which effect your skin's oil production, sometimes people may attribute breakouts to drinking too much caffeine. And due to it's diuretic properties, coffee is thought to also be dehydrating, which also doesn't do your epidermis any favors. However, these coffee downsides are usually true only in massive quantities, so even if J. Lo were to have a cup of coffee every once in awhile, she'd likely still have that signature glow beaming out of her pores.

It was hard for me to believe that Lopez, especially with her packed schedule—she's the star of the TV show Shades of Blue, judges World of Dance, and has a regular concert at Planet Hollywood—could go a day without just a little caffeine. But then I learned that she also loves "a good nine or 10 hours [of sleep]" but settles for a "mandatory" seven or eight hours a night. Maybe if you're that well-rested, caffeine just isn't necessary.