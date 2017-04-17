I'll take any excuse I can get to eat cookies for breakfast, and I've never said no to iced coffee—so imagine my delight when I heard the rumor that the newest Oreo flavor was Dunkin' Donuts-inspired. Yes, according to a recent posts from Instagram accounts The Junk Food Aisle and JunkBanter, Oreo and Dunkin' Donuts are coming out with a coffee cookie collaboration. An image of the packaging for the limited edition Dunkin' Donuts Mocha Oreos has been floating around social media all weekend. However, despite my excitement about this potential collaboration, I'm a little skeptical. The news hasn't been confirmed by either Dunkin' Donuts or Oreo, though I've reached out to both brands for comment. And this wouldn't be the first time folks on social media have led us wrong when it comes to limited edition Oreo flavors.

But this coffee-and-cookie collaboration seems believable because Dunkin' Donuts has collaborated with Oreo several times in the past. Back in September 2016, Dunkin' Donuts served an Oreo hot chocolate, and in June 2015, the Massachusetts-based company launched two cookie-flavored Coolattas, including an Oreo option. There were also two varieties of Oreo doughnuts, served for a limited time in 2012; both options were topped with Oreo cookie crumbles, naturally.

It's also not uncommon for Oreo to come out with limited edition flavors, though some are more popular than others. (Never forget the great Peeps-colored Oreos incident of 2017, which caused certain things to turn pink.) Oreo has yet to release a proper coffee-flavored cookie, too, which is another reason why this collab would be a dream come true.

Sadly, until either brand gets back to me to confirm the news, we'll all just have to settle with dipping Oreos into our Dunkin' extra-large iced coffees for that morning fix of cookies and coffee.