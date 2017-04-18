If you want your kitchen to be as full of couture items as your wardrobe, then you're in luck: Dolce & Gabbana is getting into the kitchen appliance game, thanks to a new partnership with Italian home appliance makers SMEG. The theme of the collection is "Sicily Is My Love," appropriate for the Italian pair, and the release will include a Dolce & Gabbana meets SMEG version of a stand mixer, a toaster, a blender, an electric kettle, a citrus juicer, and an espresso machine. It's not the first time Dolce & Gabbana has entered the arena of kitchen goods. Last year, they teamed with SMEG to handpaint 100 refrigerators that sold for $34000 a piece. (Art isn't cheap, and neither are art-refrigerators.)

Per a release from the fashion house: "All these products are decorated with reflective interpretations of Sicilian folklore. Lemons, prickly pears, and bright red cherries are just a selection of Sicilian decorations that are framed in triangular motifs known as crocchi, that decorate these small appliances." And they sure are pretty, though no doubt they won't be cheap. No prices have been released yet, but given how much the fridges retailed for, it's unlikely you'll see them at Bed, Bath & Beyond.

"So ultimately… can you buy kitchen appliances instead of art? We definitely think so," the statement reads. And you know, why not?

photo courtesy dolce & Gabbana