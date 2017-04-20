That whisper of the sun upon waking,

Transitions suddenly to me baking!

Time to get high, eat, put on Cypress Hill.

My stomach growls but my bong's overfilled.

As the world dissolves into a smooth burn

To tastes unknown to humans I do yearn:

Like wasabi on a watermelon:

Hot and wet, a blast from a green squirtgun.

Wolfing down handfuls from a plastic bag

Flavors that make my tongue go all awag:

Lucky Charms mixed with Cool Ranch Doritos

A1 sauce over a bowl of Fritos.

I don't care much that it's Hitler's birthday

My fogged mind and crazy gut sent me astray.

I will combine everything in the fridge

In dollops, topped with sprinkles, and a smidge.

Skittles in mayonnaise, ten kinds of cheese.

I would very much like to get high, please.

And then stuff my face like a maniac

Eat pepperoni, have a heart attack.

I can't tell which one I like doing more:

smoking the stinky or hording some 'smores.

While marijuana expands consciousness

I might still love snacking afterwards best.

Being high is admittedly so great

It comes in second to cleaning my plate.

I wish you all a merry 4/20!

Enjoy smoking and snacking aplenty.