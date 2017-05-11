Hi, thanks for stopping by our website. We hope you like all the stuff we've been making. Question: Do you know what’s better than reading articles and watching videos about food? Eating real food and drinking drinks outside in a festival-like setting. You know, like a big party out in the real world. That’s why we’re throwing our second annual BreakFestival on Saturday, June 10, in Industry City, Brooklyn. You should come party with us.

The Extra Crispy BreakFestival is a food and drink festival devoted entirely to breakfast. It’s free to enter, and 20 of New York’s leading breakfast purveyors will be there making food and drinks (boozy and non-boozy) all day and into the night. There will be a DJ, dancing, and fun and games like, you know, bocce ball. Who wouldn't want to eat and drink and play bocce ball all day? There will also be some free food.

Come party with us! Here’s all the info you need:

The Extra Crispy BreakFestival

Saturday June 10, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Industry City, Brooklyn

Enter at the Industry City Food Hall, 274 36th Street, Brooklyn, NY

The BreakFestival is free to enter

Participating restaurants include:

Atlantic Social

Avocaderia

Boulton & Watt

Claus Meyer’s Great Northern Food Hall

Colson Patisserie

Court St. Grocers

Dough Doughnuts

Ends Meat

Gristmill

Jianbing Company

Nom Wah

Petee's Pies

Seviche

Society Cafe

Speedy Romeo

Talde Brooklyn

Wartega Beer

White Mustache

More to be announced!

Are you a chef or company who wants to get involved in The BreakFestival? Please email BreakFestival@productionglue.com.

See you there on June 10!