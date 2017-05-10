I’m not one to seek out change where it seems unnecessary. Oreos are pretty damn good as they are. But who am I to stop Nabisco from producing wacky limited edition Oreo flavors? Right after the explosive news of Fireworks Oreos, the Instagram account @candyhunting shared photos of new Waffles and Syrup Oreos. This is quite possibly the most exciting Oreo news ever. Imagine dunking tiny syrup-y, creamy, waffle-y cookies into a glass of milk and calling it breakfast. Imagine topping your waffle with crumbled Waffles and Syrup Oreos. It's waffle-ception.

An Oreo spokesperson told Delish that the Waffles & Syrup Oreos will be available this week, for $4.49 a pack, but here’s the catch: You can only find them at Albertson's. May the odds be ever in your favor.

The company is also seeking ideas for new evocative flavors. From now until July 14, Oreo is accepting submissions for a contest to think of the next Oreo flavor. Each submission will be judged on three categories: taste, originality, and creativity. The contest rules say that the winning submission “must be delicious and/or evoke a feeling of joy/deliciousness.” (One would hope that it would do more than just evoke deliciousness.) The contest was launched the same day as the the Fireworks Oreos, which seem a lot like the Peeps Oreos: interesting combo, cool looking, but pretty horrific tasting. You can send submissions via text, Twitter, and Instagram (using the hashtags #MYOREOCreation #Contest). Thing is, I stand by my opinion that some of the best flavors have already been created. Remember the Dunkin' Donuts Mocha Oreo? I'd thought that Oreo had peaked with that one—at least until I met the Waffles and Syrup Oreo.