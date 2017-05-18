A New York-based dairy company that has been around for over 90 years has decided to make a change from traditional dairy milk to plant-based milks. Founded in 1925, Elmhurst Milk is now called Elmhurst Milked, and offers a variety of plant milks that will be sold directly to the consumer. That’s right, ordering milk from Elmhurst, means you’ll have someone deliver your milk directly to your home, just like the old days. Only this time, it’s okay if the milk hangs out outside for a little while, since nut milks don’t need to be refrigerated before you open them.

Elmhurst Milk will sell almond, hazelnut, walnut, and cashew milk, made using a patented cold milling process they call “milking.” The process extracts all the protein, fat, and micronutrients from the nuts, creating a natural plant-milk that needs no fortification. The company says that the milking process also gives the milk a longer shelf-life.

The change is coming at just the right time, as the dairy industry is in decline. According to the US Department of Agriculture, milk consumption is down significantly compared to previous decades. According to a new USDA report, the average person currently consumes 18 gallons of milk each year, down from 30 gallons a year in the 1970’s. NPR reports that milk consumption is on a sharp decline because parents are opting to serve their young children and teens dairy milk alternatives, such as soy and almond milk.

Elmhurst Milked mentions this shift in consumer preference in their press release for the shift in their product, and the company’s owner, Henry Schwartz, tells the New York Times that Elmhurst hadn’t been profitable for years. In fact, it’s been years since there were even cows at the plant in Queens. But milk will still flow from Elmhurst, but this time it’s coming from nuts and can be delivered directly to your front door.