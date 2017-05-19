We’ve all been annoyed by some random dude claiming he knows everything about the finer notes of whiskey—and then being performatively shocked when a woman says she prefers a glass of bourbon to a mimosa. The pressures of gender conformity are everywhere, but Anthony Bourdain particularly hates the idea of letting it affect the way we appreciate food and drink. When Bourdain hosted the Balvenie and the American Craft Council's 2017 Rare Craft Fellowship Awards last month, he said in an interview with Mic that the idea of saying one food or drink is more "manly" than another is "offensive":

I frankly don't like the idea of assigning gender to food. It really offends me. If I'm in any way responsible or seen as supportive of 'bro cuisine' I mean, it makes me just want to hang myself in the shower thinking about it.

That’s right, folks. Whiskey isn’t a “man’s drink." Bourdain doesn’t want to be known as a “guy’s guy,” and he isn’t here for any bro-y tastings, either. In fact, he has some strong words about the concept:

I frankly don't like the idea of organized appreciation festivities. You know, people sitting around doing tasting notes for festivities would be an eternity in hell. The idea of a bunch of high-fiving white guys with ties and their jackets off talking about scotch—that's not the way to enjoy a fine whiskey to me. I like my whiskey best enjoyed alone, actually.

Specifically, Bourdain added, he likes to sip his whiskey at four o'clock in the afternoon, “in a saloon or pub of my choice, in the dying light of the afternoon, dust motes floating in the air, Tom Waits on the jukebox, and after a few sips... free to feel as good or bad about myself as I care to that afternoon."

Sounds like something everyone can appreciate.