If you've ever indulged in a cantaloupe breakfast bowl you know this melon isn't coincidentally showing up at brunch just when the sun starts to heat up. Cantaloupes and their melon cousins have a high water content so you shouldn't be thrown off by their rough exteriors: hydration is just one of the many reasons to use cantaloupe in beauty recipes. Filled with potassium, antioxidants, beta-carotene, this is one fruit that is packed with cell-regenerating properties for all skin types. Cantaloupe contains vitamins A, C, K, and E which are all things we typically look for in skin care, especially those of us with signs of premature aging. Don't forget, we start aging the moment we are born and as we continue to age we start producing less collagen proteins which affects our elasticity and scarring. Cantaloupe contains B vitamins and folic acid which increases collagen production and new cell development; having healthy levels of both will keep your hair, skin and nails strong.

The healing, nourishing qualities of a ripe cantaloupe can be applied directly to your beauty routine. Make sure you pick a ripe cantaloupe before making these cantaloupe-infused beauty products. It's fairly easy to master the art of picking your own cantaloupe. You can tell by a light sweet fragrance when you smell.

Hair Smoothie

Photo by Fabrice LEROUGE via getty images

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of aloe vera

1/2 cup of unflavored coconut milk

1/4 cup of raw unrefined coconut oil

1/4 of a ripe avocado

1/2 tablespoon of cantaloupe guts

10 drops of sage essential oil (optional)

This recipe is great for dry coarse hair in need of hydration and restoration. It's also a fantastic for hair that's just gone for a swim in a pool or the ocean. Cut open a ripe cantaloupe and scoop out the guts, saving any seeds for future use. Add the guts to a large mixing bowl, scoop the avocado from its shell and add the rest of the ingredients to the bowl. You can use a hand-held blender or food processor to blend the ingredients until you reach a smooth consistency. Transfer to a sealable, tinted container, adding essential oils, and apply on damp, clean hair. Keep this mask in for 20 minutes and rinse thoroughly. Adding essential oils and storing in the refrigerator will keep your hair mask fresh for at least 14 days.

Sweet Cantaloupe Exfoliate

photo by David Marsden via Getty Images

Ingredients

1 tablespoon dry cantaloupe seeds (that you saved earlier)

1/2 tablespoon raw oat powder

2 oz raw honey

This mask is amazing for all skin types, it's gentle, healing, and filled with nutrients. Take a tablespoon of dry cantaloupe seeds (because you saved them from the smoothie) and use a clean coffee grinder or food processor to grind the seeds. Mix in with 1/2 tablespoon of raw oat powder into 2 ounces of raw honey in a sealable, tinted container. Blend manually until all ingredients are mixed in. Apply on damp, makeup free skin and let sit for 2-3 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water. This mask can be a weekly exfoliate for about 3 weeks if kept at room temperature or stored in a cool, dry place.

Cantaloupe Tonic Water

Photo by Claudia Totir via Getty Images

8 ounces of distilled water

½ tablespoon of witch hazel

½ cantaloupe

4 drops of basil essential oil

6 drops of geranium essential oil

Tonic water is a perfect way to make dry or dehydrated skin feel alive again and this infusion is packed with antioxidants. Usually, I'll make my cantaloupe water by blending a ratio of 3 parts distilled water and 1 part of cantaloupe, if your water is too thick, your skin may feel sticky when you spritz. In a tinted spray bottle, add witch hazel, cantaloupe water, and essential oils. You can take your spray bottle with you to hydrate on the go, but be sure to return it to the fridge so it doesn't go bad because the essential oils won't guarantee its freshness on super hot days. Your face tonic should last for 5-7 days.