The only thing that tastes better than a doughnut is a free doughnut. If you're a sucker for free doughnuts (and who isn't?) then National Doughnut Day is the holiday for you. Celebrated on the first Friday in June, National Doughnut Day started as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army. The holiday has evolved over the years—with lots of places offering National Doughnut Day freebies—but even today, many doughnut shops and coffee shops celebrate National Doughnut Day with some sort of charitable giving. (That's in addition to giving away free doughnuts, of course.) So whether you're looking to do good, eat for free, or some combination of the two, here's how and where to get free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts customers will be able to get a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage on National Doughnut Day, which falls on June 2 this year. According to an email from a spokesperson, "The offer is good all day on June 2 at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide." So pair your morning iced coffee with a doughnut, and treat yourself.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme will be offering "one free doughnut of choice to all guests at participating shops on Friday, June 2," according to a spokesperson for the North Carolina-based company.

LaMar's Donuts

To get a free doughnut at LaMar's Donuts on National Doughnut Day, print out a so-called Golden Ticket from their website (or show them the page on your phone, which is undoubtably the easier option in 2017), and bring it to you local LaMar's. You'll be able get any doughnut with a hole. (Those are their words, not mine, for what its worth.) The company is also partnering with the Salvation Army to help "take a bite out of child hunger" by collecting donations online.

Entenmann's

If free doughnuts for just one day isn't good enough for you, you might want to consider entering the “Win Free Donuts for a Year” sweepstakes from Entenmann’s. You can enter by purchasing "specially marked National Donut Day boxes of delicious Rich Frosted Donuts," according to a press release, or participating on the brand's Facebook page. The sweepstakes are also a fundraiser for Entenmann's long-time charity partner Feeding America; each entry is a dollar donation to the non-profit.

To be fair, your chances of actually getting free doughnuts through this sweepstakes are much lower than just going to a shop and getting one doughnut for free, but at least you're doing some good, too. And there's no reason you can't give all of these promotions a try!