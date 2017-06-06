Somehow mugs became the unofficial gift of Father's Day, especially for dads who love breakfast. You know the kind of mug: it usually contains drip coffee, and has a dad joke on the side. They are the collection of funny mugs that usually live alongside ironic beer glasses and various novelty ice trays. All in all, father's day trinkets usually cater to dad stereotypes: grilling, books about presidents, mahogany book shelves, and sports. You might not agree based on your own experiences, but the "dorky dad" is a common trope in pop culture that many retailers are capitalizing on.

Unlike all the children around the world who celebrate Father's Day, the internet seems to know what to get dad for father's day and it's another mug. That might seem mundane, or you may have given him a dad-themed mug in years past, but let's face it, he doesn't need another put put set for his office, he doesn't need another book on the economy, and you can't afford a money clip. We are here for your jokey dad mug needs, so we took to the internet and found a few mugs that suit all stereotypes of dads. You're welcome (sorry, dad).

photo courtesy of zazzle.com

Har har. (Don't worry he won't be offended. This joke is dad-friendly.)

PHOTO COURTESY OF uncommongoods.com

Does your dad love golf? He might already have a put put set for the office, or the bathroom, but he probably doesn't have one for his coffee!

PHOTO COURTESY OF society6.com

This would be especially apt if your dad's name is Adam.

PHOTO COURTESY OF society6.com

No shame in aspiring to a dad bod.

PHOTO COURTESY OF society6.com

If you are a daughter, you hear him telling friends, neighbors, and really anyone who will listen that he survived having daughters, but he should count himself lucky (and he knows it).

PHOTO COURTESY OF etsy.com

Your dad probably laughs at his own farts.

PHOTO COURTESY OF etsy.com

Sometimes expressing your feelings are hard, which is why mugs are ideal.

PHOTO COURTESY OF amazon.com

You're the favorite child and everyone knows it, even your siblings.

PHOTO COURTESY OF etsy.com

Exhibit A: You're the clear favorite.

PHOTO COURTESY OF cafepress.com

Most of us seem to have republican dads, it's like the default setting. So you're just saying what he's thinking, doesn't mean you're going to listen. When have you ever anyways?

PHOTO COURTESY OF amazon.com

Honestly, the least scary dads would love this mug. They'd probably chuckle every time they take a sip as if everyone around them doesn't know how soft they are.

PHOTO COURTESY OF cafepress.com

Nothing says a mature relationship like brutal honesty, isn't that what dad always said?