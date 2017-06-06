Atlanta is a town that's serious about breakfast. It's where the first ever Waffle House opened, and where Chik-fil-a first began slinging chicken biscuits. So when a friend brought me to West Egg Cafe when I was visiting several years ago, I knew that, when it came to brunch, they would not be kidding around. On weekends, West Egg fills up in a hurry, so prepare to wait for a table unless you get there right when it opens, at 8 a.m. On weekdays, West Egg still has you covered, serving breakfast all day, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And what to order? That's always the trouble. Their fried chicken biscuit is a thing of beauty, piled with tomato gravy, bacon, and cheddar, and served with grits or skillet potatoes. But the truth is that everything I tasted there made me wish I could come back with about five more stomachs. The pimiento cheese and bacon omelet, the short rib hash, the fried green tomato BLT—all winners. Even the egg and cheese biscuit my vegetarian friend opted for was good. West egg also rotates their specialty drinks every month, and they're usually worth exploring. If you manage to save any room for dessert (I didn't), there's a selection of baked goods from pastry chef Carrie Hudson, including their award-winning Coca-Cola cupcakes.

Atlanta's a place that has a lot of good options when it comes to biscuits, and breakfast in general, but the offerings at West Egg are still worth the trek.