Alert: Ivanka Trump is just like us! Alert: Ivanka Trump drinks coffee! She's just like us! Except...no, not really, not at all. Customers in the Dupont North Starbucks in Washington, D.C. spotted the First Daughter ordering coffee solo, and her order was probably exactly what you'd expect. Twitter user Courtney Couillard and BuzzFeed reporter Ellie Hall spotted Ivanka ordering at the window without a single Secret Service agent to be found. "So Ivanka Trump was behind me in line at Starbucks this AM and I was reading and deadass didn't notice until she gave her order," Hall tweeted. "I thought, 'that is a familiar sounding voice, and turned to put my wallet back in my bag and then thought, 'that is a very tall woman.' And then said tall blonde woman gave her name to the barista as 'Iva' and YUP THAT'S DEFINITELY HER."

Most importantly, we must focus on her order: a "nonfat vanilla latte, no whip," which honestly sounds pretty unenjoyable. But then again, considering her father loves well-done steak with ketchup, perhaps we shouldn’t be all that shocked.

There’s only one question that remains: Would Ivanka have ordered a nonfat vanilla latte sans whipped cream if she had followed through with her infamous coffee date?