If you've ever wondered what Lady Gaga might order at Starbucks, you have your answer. That's because Lady Gaga partnered with Starbucks to help curate the new Cups of Kindness collection for the Seattle-based coffee company. This collection of four, non-dairy drinks includes two internet favorites: the famous Starbucks Pink Drink and the newer Ombre Pink Drink. Lady Gaga also created two new Starbucks drinks for this collaboration. The first is the Matcha Lemonade, a "vibrant green drink is made with finely ground Teavana matcha green tea, combined with crisp lemonade then shaken with ice." The second Lady Gaga-approved Starbucks beverage is the Violet Drink, which is a Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refreshers that's swirled with coconut milk and ice.

Now, it's not exactly a secret that Lady Gaga is a fan of Starbucks; she even uses the name Stephanie when she places her order. Gaga also collaborated with the company in April 2017 as a guest DJ. (Tracks on her playlist included "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" by The Darkness, Otis Redding's "Try a Little Kindness," and many songs from her own discography.)

But what's perhaps most exciting about Lady Gaga's most recent collaboration with Starbucks is that it's all for a good cause.

Drinks from the Cups of Kindness collection are only available between June 13 and 19, and Starbucks will donate 25 cents from purchases of each of its beverages to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation. According to a press release, "Funds raised will go toward programs that support youth wellness and empowerment by fostering kindness, improving mental health resources, and creating more positive environments," and Starbucks has committed to donating a minimum of $250,000 to the foundation.

Now there's really a million reasons to order a Pink Drink—and if you ever feel embarrassed, just remember that your Starbucks order is Gaga-approved.