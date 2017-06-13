It kind of seems like avocados are out to get us. After all, avocado toast is apparently keeping millennials from buying homes (OK, that’s obviously not true). But one woman apparently found something deeply unsettling in her beloved stone fruit that goes way beyond the housing market: a bullet. Redditor NicheOfLess posted an image on Reddit with the caption "My friend found a bullet in an avocado that she bought from Sprouts." The picture has picked up over a thousand comments in just a day or two, some trying to figure out how the bullet could have ended up in this unsuspecting avocado, while others just dropping in their jokes (“Glockamole!!!”).

So how could this have happened? The bullet avocado may always be a mystery, but one Redditor Spectacularity offered their two cents: "I work in a lab that analyses, among other things, foreign objects found in food items. It's an incredibly common occurrence."

Photo courtesy Reddit user NicheofLess

Spectacularity added:

“You generally can't tell if [a foreign object] was put there intentionally, but the sample would be analysed (what material it's made of, likely source of origin, what it is or could be, etc.) and then the client would check their facility to see if it's a valid claim that it came from them or not. For example, if a piece of blue plastic was found in a steak, we would test it then report the results back to the client, who would see if any blue plastic is in use in their facility. If it seems likely that it came from the facility, they can then deal with the investigation on their end. If there is no blue plastic in the facility they can dispute the claim.”

Who knew?