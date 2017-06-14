Yogurt with plenty of berries may sound like a healthy breakfast, but new dieting trends claim that fruit isn’t as healthy as we all thought. Even massive sports stars like Tom Brady refuse to eat strawberries. So what gives? After all, there have been plenty of bogus diet trends that society ended up eschewing (such as the infamous Atkins diet). Quartz’s Annaliese Griffin analyzed the claim to figure out the heart of the issue: should we be casting fruit to the wayside? Should we be feeling guilty after eating an apple? Samantha Rigoli, registered dietician and founder of nutrition consulting company Healthy to the Core, told Griffin not to be tricked by the hype.

“Fruit is super healthy. It’s nutrient-dense, it has tons of antioxidants and vitamins and phytonutrients,” Rigoli said. “Every bite is valuable.”

The base of the no-fruit trend may be because it’s higher in carbs and natural sugars, but Rigoli added that fruit’s nutritional value can’t be compared to “a cookie that’s calorie dense.” If you're working really hard to lose weight, you can check the glycemic index to to be mindful of what fruits raise blood sugar slower (such as apples and berries, including strawberries. Hear that, Brady?).

And if you're worried about calorie count, the quantity doesn't matter so much as the quality. "A calorie is not just a calorie," Rigoli told Quartz. "One hundred calories of broccoli or 100 calories of a cookie will give you such widely different nutrients and affect your weight and your mood and your energy and your blood sugar and digestion so much differently."

But overall? “Fruit is amazing,” Rigoli said. “You should eat it every day.” Case closed.