If you've ever dreamt of opening your own coffee shop or roasting company, you might want to start with this all-in-one, at-home coffee maker. Called Bonaverde, this machine claims to be the world's first roast-grind-brew coffee maker. With this single, countertop device, you can go from green coffee beans to a finished cup of hot coffee in the comfort of your own home. All you have to do is place green coffee beans into the machine. The Bonaverde will then roast, grind, and even brew them for you. And because it's 2017, this is a "smart," WiFi-enabled coffee maker, so you can control all of the settings on an accompanying app and dial in your roast and brew to your specific preferences.

If you're wondering where you can get your hands on some green coffee beans, Bonaverde has you covered. The company sources the beans itself, from farmers around the globe, and you can order satchels of green coffee beans through their app, which are delivered to your door. Each little packet is marked with a RFID code that you scan on the Bonaverde, so the machine knows what beans you're putting in and what's the best way to roast them.

It's really a whole new take on the idea of fresh pot of coffee. And as Lexy Savvides, senior editor of CNET, explains in a video review of the machine, you can taste the difference. "It is more fragrant and it feels a lot smoother to drink," she notes.

The Bonaverde isn't available for purchase yet, though the website promises it'll come out sometime this year. You should be prepared to shell out a fair bit of coin for the convenience of roasting, grinding, and brewing coffee with one machine. According to the website, the Bonaverde will retail online for $800. But if that's not a deterrent—or you think you'll have enough saved up by the end of the year—you can reserve one online for $20.