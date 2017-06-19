Shaggy was, undoubtedly, pretty inebrieated when he ate Scooby Doo’s Scooby Snacks, which is probably why he didn’t care that they were dog treats. It turns out that giving kids Scooby Snacks, however, doesn’t go quite as smoothly. The Whanganui Pak'n Save grocery store in New Zealand placed their Scooby Snacks-branded dog biscuits in a human snack aisle. Understandably, a few of the parents saw Scooby Doo on the box and just thought they were Scooby Doo-themed snacks for their kids, but said kids weren't so thrilled. Unfortunately, the grocery store didn’t notice its mistake until frazzled parents started complaining on Facebook, according to The New Zealand Herald.

"I was absolutely mortified when I gave them to my daughter. She took one bite and said, 'this is rubbish,'" one parent wrote. "I looked at the packet closely and gasped, 'Oh no, I am so sorry. I just fed you dog food'."

Another parent tried to feed one to her one-year-old son. "I got these today not knowing they were dog food [and] tried giving one to my 1 year old [sic]. Lucky he wasnt [sic] hungry and I ended up eating one and spitting it back out followed by reading the packet more," she posted on Facebook.

The store moved quickly and ended up removing the snacks from the shelves completely. "On reflection, we can see how the cartoon characters on the packaging might be confusing," Antoinette Laird, a spokesperson for the store's parent company, said. "We apologize for any distress this has caused to anyone who bought the product by mistake and will happily offer a refund to any customer in this position."

While the snacks probably shouldn't be consumed on a regular basis, the manufacturer describes the product as "human friendly, but not recommended," according to Vice Munchies. Perhaps that’s why one woman said that after contacting Pak'n Save, they seemed more amused than concerned about the issue, according to The Herald. Can you really blame them?