There are a lot of foods your dog can't eat without getting sick, like chocolate and grapes—but bagels are not on that list. Yes, your dog can eat bagels safely, and starting today, June 19, until Friday, June 23, Einstein Brothers Bagels is giving free doggie bagels away to four-legged friends. The free doggie bagels are being handed out in celebration of National Take Your Pet to Work Week, which is apparently a real thing about which I need to email my employer immediately because there are zero dogs in my office right now and that seems like a huge waste of a promotional holiday.

If you don't have a chance to hit up an Einstein Brothers for a free doggie bagel during National Take Your Pet to Work Week, don't worry. Your pup can still get the free doggie bagel its always wanted, since Einstein Brothers Bagels will be handing out free doggie bagels every Tuesday throughout the summer.

I know these doggie bagels seem like a one-time gimmick, but Einstein Brothers has long been a dog-friendly bagel shop. According to a press release from the company sent to Extra Crispy, it's been serving up these doggie bagels for a decade. A representative explained in a follow-up email that these doggie bagels are made with "wheat flour, carob chips, canola oil, eggs, vanilla, and tail-wagging happiness," and noted that though the doggie bagels are safe for human consumption, they are "a little on the crunchy side."

That's one reason you might also want to make a purchase of a human bagel to go along with your pup's free meal. But you also need to make a purchase to qualify for the free doggie bagel. Guests must also visit the Einstein Brothers Bagels website and either print out a coupon or show it on their phone to get the free snack. They must also presumably own a dog who wants a bagel—or at least know of one.