To be abundantly clear, deep-frying beer, or any other liquid, is objectively a dangerous idea. That's because water will basically explode when added to hot oil, and the resulting splash of oil could badly burn you or even cause a grease fire in its own right. But that doesn't mean serving DIY deep-fried beer is a bad idea. That would actually be really amazing. All you need is for someone to teach you how do you deep-fry beer—and that's where Rob Czar of the YouTube channel ThreadBanger comes in. After all, fear of grease fires is no deterrent for Czar who, just last week, deep-fried water. Since that experiment in molecular gastronomy and DIY stupidity went so well, his viewers recommended that he try deep-frying beer next. And because, as he explains, Czar lives in "a town called Beer City. This is ... right up my alley."

So how did he do it? Making deep-fried beer took a few attempts. Czar initially tried to make little balls of beer, using a molecular gastronomy kit, that he could then bread and deep-fry, but that required some testing of pH levels and a bunch of chemicals. Basically, it didn't work, and Czar had to move onto his next deep-fried beer strategy.

Czar then drew inspiration from Mark Zable at the Texas State Fair who, in 2010, blew everyone's mind by serving up deep-fried beer ravioli. So Czar made pasta dough (from scratch, of course), which he then filled up with beer and subsequently deep-fried.

At least 16 hours later, Czar finally made deep-fried beer, and, though he's been drinking beer all day, he notes, "I have drank so much beer throughout the day that I am completely sober." The verdict? "That's weird and delicious." But also dangerous and time-consuming, so be forewarned before trying this at home.