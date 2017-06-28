One small part of a beloved television show is becoming a reality: Scott Patterson, who played Luke, of Luke’s Diner, on Gilmore Girls, plans to actually launch his own coffee brand. This shouldn’t be a huge surprise to devoted Gilmore Girls fans: Last year, Netflix launched a series of Luke’s Diner pop-up shops, where fans could sit in a recreation of the café and drink free coffee, in honor of the short-lived revival of the show, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

In a new interview, Patterson reveals that he has been working on developing his coffee brand during his off-time from acting—especially since there aren’t any new episodes of the Gilmore Girls on the horizon.

“We’re almost ready to launch, but we want to have our ducks in a row before we come out with it,” he said.

He even went so far as divulge the name of the brand: Scotty P’s Big Mug Coffee.

There aren’t many other details about the coffee brand, except Patterson’s admission that he’s “obsessed” with coffee, so no word on when the brew will be launched.

“[Coffee is] the thing I look forward to every morning and throughout the day and throughout the evening and now throughout the middle of the night,” he said, which is an extremely relatable sentiment.

Given the massive crowds that were drawn to his pop-up diners, the brand probably has a strong chance of turning into a success. Who doesn’t love a good crossover between reality and television?

The café Patterson worked in on Gilmore Girls is so iconic that there may even be a Luke’s Diner Lego set on the way. The show has its own ice cream, too—and guess what? It’s coffee flavored of course. This is a fanbase that really, really loves their morning Joe. Patterson should probably capitalize on the show's almost cult-like following while he still can.

This story originally appeared on Foodandwine.com.