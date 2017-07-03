As a kid, my mom always made sure we had breakfast in the mornings. Even though she had to run to work, she’d use her life skills from her very first teen job (at Waffle House!) to cook my brother and me scrambled eggs quick as a flash, and she’d hover over us to make sure we ate. However, after morning after morning of (expertly cooked!) scrambled eggs, I started to grow sick of everything about the classic breakfast. The taste, the texture, all of it made me feel a little nauseous. I avoided scrambled eggs for years—until I discovered the magic of Old Bay.

If you're not a seafood fan, you may not even know much about Old Bay, which definitively states on its site, "There are two things you need to know...1) it's great on seafood and 2) it's great on everything else.” Usually, I’m an advertising skeptic, but that is damn true. If you’re only using Old Bay on your seafood, you’ve been missing out on some true breakfast magic. Old Bay adds a kick that jazzes up boring scrambled eggs and transports you to Chesapeake Bay.

I like to add a few generous shakes of Old Bay to my eggs as I’m cooking, along with a little garlic salt to give it an extra punch. It takes about two seconds and really adds a whole new flavor profile to a bland breakfast.

Old Bay comes in a big tin, so if you need some more Chesapeake-inspired recipes, check out Extra Crispy’s crab cake eggs benedict, spicy bloody Mary, and Old Bay mayo. No offense to my mom’s spectacular Waffle House eggs, but Waffle House could use a little Old Bay.