Nothing stands between the internet and its love of bacon. That's the lesson PETA should've learned this week after PETA asked why anyone would eat bacon and was all but immediately trolled for even posing the question. On Wednesday, the animal rights organization tweeted the call: "Present your best argument for eating bacon." The internet's response to the tweet was swift—and decidedly not in PETA's favor. There are now over 16,000 responses to the original tweet, most of which are in defense of bacon. (Though, to be fair, that's kind of what PETA was looking for in the first place, I guess?)

Many of the responses were straightforward, explaining that bacon is, in a word, delicious.

A lot of people dug up GIFs of noted bacon enthusiast Ron Swanson.

But what really ramped up this Twitter conversation is the fact that the human manning PETA's account responded to many of the trolling tweets with GIFs. This tactic also backfired, however, after one user noted that PETA had used a GIF of Louis C.K. from a stand-up special in which he says, "When you have bacon in your mouth, it doesn't matter who's president or anything! . . . Every time I'm eating bacon, I think, 'I could die right now,' and I mean it. That's how good life is!" So not exactly the best person to use as a model of bacon abstinence.

But the weirdest—and yet somehow most political—tweets in defense of bacon came from Senator Orrin Hatch, a Republican from Utah. Yes, a US Senator took time out of his day to repeatedly respond to PETA instead of, like, trying to ensure all Americans have access to healthcare or putting out whatever garbage fire is happening in Washington, DC, right now. And Hatch took his pro-bacon duties seriously—maybe even patriotically— by starting the string of tweets with an American flag emoji. That was quickly followed by a photo of the senator eating a bacon burger.

Then came a photo of Senator Hatch in a supermarket, looking at frozen foods that have been overlaid with bacon emojis.

The last tweet featured Senator Hatch, looking straight at the camera in front of a fast food counter, holding a dish that then had a bacon emoji placed on top, presumably to make it seem like he was eating a strip of bacon at the time.

Alas, PETA did not respond to this series of tweets from the senator with a GIF (though it did share a study from the World Health Organization about the risks of eating meat) so I think we can chalk up this whole Twitter exchange as a win for bacon (but maybe a loss for the level of discourse in the US Congress? I don't know anymore, to be honest).