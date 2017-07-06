Ah, the joys of free food. There’s nothing we wouldn’t do to get our hands on some. Except, you know, dress up like a cow, because that’s just crazy! Right? Well, not according to the folks over at Chick-fil-A, who seem to think this is an entirely reasonable request. The fast-food chain has asked that customers dress up like cows—or at least wear some sort of cow accessory—on July 11th, all in the name of a free meal.

Seeing as hundreds of people have complied with the strange request over the years, maybe we shouldn’t be so quick to judge its absurdity. After all, this is the brand’s 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day, which began as a way to celebrate the restaurant’s cow-centric (and pro-poultry consumption) ad campaign. You’re probably familiar with the “Eat Mor Chikin’” Cows imagery it’s been using in all of its promotions for the last two decades, which feature activist heifers carrying misspelled signs.

So, what exactly do you get if you decide to dress up? According to a press release, you’ll be entitled to one free entrée if you show up to a participating restaurant on Tuesday July 11, 2017 from opening until 7 p.m. “Adult customers who dress in any type of cow attire, whether it’s ‘head-to-hoof’ or sporting a cow-spotted accessory, will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée, such as an Original Chicken Sandwich, seasonal Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich or breakfast favorite, the Egg White Grill,” the release reads. “Children will receive a free Kid’s Meal for dressing in a cow costume.”

Unfortunately, this year, you can’t get anything off the salad menu in exchange for dressing up. But we have a feeling you wouldn’t go to all that trouble for a salad, anyway. The list of redeemable menu staples can be found here.

As with any occasion during which you’re asked to dress up like cattle, your efforts will not go unnoticed—and not just by Chick-fil-A employees. You can also share the entire day with your friends and family by using the Cow Appreciation Day Snapchat filter, available for one day only.

...Excuse us while we go figure out a suitable costume.

This story originally appeared on Foodandwine.com.