We've all had one too many drinks at the bar with friends and felt the ultimate cravings of a drunk late-night snack at McDonald's. Seriously, who can say no to their chicken nuggets after a few beers? But for some, tensions can get high when you get too much alcohol into the mix, and the fast food chain has been dealing with a lot of fights breaking out while drunk folks are waiting for their fries in line. Certain McDonald's restaurants throughout Europe are trying to use music psychology to keep the peace, and here’s the real kicker: it’s actually, really working.

McDonald’s restaurants in Glasgow, Scotland, were the first to try playing classical music--specifically classics like Bach and Mozart—to keep everything civilized while the tipsy get their fix. Diners in Stockport, England, as well as in Gloucester and Liverpool, can now have a chill, relaxing, classy meal of McDonald's burgers and fries.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told The Mirror:

“We have tested the effects of classical music in the past and played it in some of our restaurants as it encourages more acceptable behavior. Typically classical music is played from early evening onwards, and in some cases, on certain nights in a small number of restaurants.”

The Mirror reports that Duke University's Dr. Kevin Laber conducted a study that found classical music has a calming effect on people due to the release of dopamine and the repressing of stress hormones. Apparently, that works on drunk folks, too.

That said, McDonald’s recently jumped on the guacamole train with their new line of “Signature Crafted Recipes,” so here’s hoping they keep the avocados way, way in the back of the kitchen and crank up that Mozart.