After a long, torturous wait, Game of Thrones is premiering its seventh season on Sunday, July 16, and you may be thinking about snacks to serve for a premiere party. Winter is coming, so serve up some ice cream—especially since July 16 also happens to be National Ice Cream Day. The Blue Bunny ice cream company is combining both of these momentous occasions into one by creating a replica of the throne... out of ice cream cones. The throne is 7' 2" and is made out of ice cream cone wafers, because hey, why not? The ice cream company calls its replica "Game of Cones," which is relieving, because no one should pass up that pun opportunity.

What's more, you actually can sit on the throne. A chair made out of ice cream cones may not seem particularly sturdy, but evidently, Blue Bunny found a way. In fact, the company is offering fans the opportunity to sit on the throne and enjoy some ice cream, free of charge, on Friday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. No, you wouldn’t actually sit on the cones—there’s a glass plating over the cones to keep everything in place. Either way, it will probably be a hell of a lot more comfortable than sitting on a throne made of swords. Can’t they put some cushions on that thing, at least?

photo courtesy of blue bunny

If you're not planning on spending the rest of this week bingeing the old seasons, head over to the Big Screen Plaza in New York City to celebrate winter's cruel embrace. When you play the Game of Cones, you win or you eat ice cream. They’re the same thing, really.

You can watch a clip of the cone throne being constructed below.