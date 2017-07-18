There are plenty of ways you can wake up, if you so choose. A gentle alarm. The smell from an automatic coffee maker. But one way that’s even more a-typical than that? 15 pounds of frozen Italian sausage smashing onto your roof. Yes, that’s a real thing that happened to a family in South Florida on Saturday morning in their Deerfield Beach home. "It was like thunder, and it awakened me out of a sleep," Travis Adair told ABC Local 10 News.

Adair and his family heard a shockingly loud noise on their roof. "We got up, found two packages of sausage on our side yard, and then we were like, 'OK, well, we got to go on the roof and check and see if we find more of this stuff," Adair said.

Indeed, there were three more packages of the sausage. A total of 15 pounds of the stuff was found in bags marked with the name of a land-clearing Alabama company, William Land Service. Obviously, Alabama is a little far away from south Florida, so how did this happen? Adair’s son called the company to find out.

"I called them and the guy had no idea what I was talking about and probably thought I was crazy," Austin Adair told Local 10, adding that he even sent pictures of the sausage. Though they've heard no response back yet, the family has been theorizing on their own. "I thought possibly it had fallen from a plane," Austin's mother, Jennie Adair, added. "I thought possibly it was something to do with a drug deal or something. I would love to know what really happened, because it's just so, so odd."

Well, either way, we know what’s for breakfast in the Adair family this week.