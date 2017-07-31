You know a celebrity has reached a certain level of fame when they drop their last name. Think Kendall, Kylie, Rihanna, and Elvis. And now, Dunkin' is joining their ranks. According to a report in the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, a new Dunkin' Donuts store opening in Pasadena, California, will be known simply as Dunkin', not Dunkin' Donuts. It's the first Dunkin' Donuts franchise to drop the "Donuts," and it's doing so with full support from Dunkin' Donuts headquarters in Canton, Massachusetts.

“We collaborated with the franchisee to come up with the location’s signage, which is unique to the Pasadena restaurant and reflects our franchisee’s desire to reinforce Dunkin’s beverage-led focus,” a representative from Dunkin' Donuts headquarters said in a statement to the California newspaper.

This emphasis on beverages over food (even if they are the brand's signature doughnuts), is one that Dunkin' Donuts customers across the country might see soon. Just last week, it was reported that Dunkin' would be slashing its food menu at about 700 locations in the northeast, in favor of a more streamlined, drinks-forward menu. As Dunkin' Donuts' CEO David Hoffman explained on a conference call to investors and media, the company is looking to be known as a "beverage-led on-the-go brand," and dropping the "Donuts" seems to be a part of that.

For the moment, this name change is exclusive to the Pasadena location. As the franchise owner Coby Sonenshine told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, "No other locations with this signage have been announced." But even if the change took place across the country, it probably wouldn't be all that jarring anyway. After all, America runs on Dunkin', not Dunkin' Donuts.