I was once asked to think of a food that doesn’t go well with peanut butter or salt, and it took me ages to think of Jell-O (and I’m not even confident that’s an accurate answer). Peanut butter just about as versatile as salt, and there are few things that it doesn’t improve--apparently, including a prison sentence. ABC News reports that a dozen prisoners at Walker County Jail in Jasper, Alabama, used peanut butter to escape jail. Walker County Sheriff James Underwood said at a news conference on Monday afternoon that the men tricked a recent hire in the control room keeping count of the inmates by using peanut butter from the prison's sandwiches to change the number over the door:

"They had changed the number over the door with peanut butter, they hollered, 'hey, open the door...,' but that door number was the outside door, and unbeknowingly to him, he hit that lock and out the door they went.”

The sheriff added that 11 out of the 12 escapees have been caught since Monday. "We've got some evil people down here," he said. "And they scheme all the time to con us and our employees here at the jail. You have to stay on your toes. This is the one time we slipped up. I'm never going to make any excuses--it was a human error that caused this to happen."

Still at large is Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, who was imprisoned on charges of "possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana," according to ABC.

Oh, and if you were wondering about the Walker County Jail's future peanut butter protocols, Underwood said that they'll still be served peanut butter sandwiches.