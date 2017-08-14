When it comes to coffee, there are two different kinds of people in the world: Those that rush to a coffee shop or the cafe in the morning before work, grab their caffeinated fuel and drink it during their commute, or at their desks. And then there are those people who sit at the cafe and savor their coffee on a couch or in a plush chair, peacefully enjoying their morning. Where do these two types of people tend to live? A new survey has figured that out.

Researchers at NPD, reports Forbes, put together a list of the countries where people are the most likely to buy to-go coffees, and perhaps it won’t surprise to find out that taking your coffee on the road is the least common in Spain (a country known for their siesta) and Italy. In both of those countries, to-go coffees account for just three percent of all coffee orders. Cafe culture might soon shift in Italy at least, because as Forbes points out, Starbucks will be opening its first outpost in Milan in 2018.

Meanwhile, to-go orders are much more common in North America. In the US (where people drink around 400 million cups of coffee per day) and Canada, nearly half of all coffee is taken to-go, and that might not be surprising to anyone who has experienced the hectic commute in New York City on any given morning. It’s Japan that tops the charts though: 48 percent of coffee orders are to-go, although the latest estimates suggest that Japan drinks on 3.3 kg of coffee per person per day. Korea trails behind with 35 percent, while in China, it seems like coffee culture hasn’t caught on yet, with only 10 percent of all coffee orders made to-go.

NPD also covered what food items are ordered the most to accompany coffee by country. In the US, most people like something savory to eat, like a sandwich, with their coffee, while people in Canada and South America prefer something sweet, like a doughnut or sweet bread. One thing all these countries have in common? They all love their coffee.

