It’s not quite that time of year yet, but already the coffee world is buzzing about the most loathed and loved fall drink in the country: pumpkin spice lattes. Yes, the controversial beverage is also the object of disdain for the many Starbucks baristas who make them. So much do these seasonal drinks vex Starbucks employees that online pumpkin spice latte support groups have become necessary. As the giant jugs of pumpkin spice syrup arrived to Starbucks stores this week, baristas are venting on (where else?) Reddit, about the pumpkin-y spicy months ahead.

Pumpkin spice lattes will be served in Starbucks locations from roughly the end of August through the end of the year. And though they’re not being made yet, the misery has only just begun for the baristas. Grub Street reports that Starbucks employees have been discussing the imminent nightmare-scape that is PSL season on the r/starbucks Reddit page. In a thread titled, “It’s coming. God help us all,” baristas show that they have clearly developed keen senses of humor to get through the day.

Baristas made comments such as “Winter is coming” (A+ work there) and “We, who are about to die, salute you.” The thread was posted alongside a photo of one of the bottles of PSL syrup (which, doesn’t look that appetizing, by the way). While many gripes were shared, there were a fair amount of people to come forward in defense of the pumpkin spice latte; some of the baristas are even excited for it, or at least thing it’s not as bad as other Starbucks seasons.

The unicorn frap made an appearance of course, with one redditor writing, “Honestly from my experience I'll take this over Frappy hour or the Unicorn Frapp. I'll gladly make PSLs.” Fair enough. Some workers are flat out just as happy as PSL-loving customers, posting, “THANK GOD!!! I am SOOOOO excited!!!”

Whatever one thinks of the PSL, it’s here and there’s really nothing that can be done to stop it now. For the next four months it will be the singular preoccupation of countless Instagram accounts and beleaguered coffee-drinkers who just want a little spice in their lives. For indeed, winter is coming.