In a new interview with New York Magazine's The Cut, Martha Stewart answers the question that's been on my mind for years: What does Martha Stewart eat for breakfast? It turns out the domestic goddess and media empress (and Snoop Dogg's BFF) doesn't make an elaborate spread of homemade buttermilk pancakes with freshly hand-whipped cream and a seasonal berry compote every morning like I've imagined for all these years.

Instead, Stewart's go-to breakfast is fairly simple. It starts with a "half-shot of cappuccino, a small one, with whole milk," her only coffee of the day. She then likes "to have either a soft-boiled egg, a four-minute egg, from my chickens, or I have a bowl of wheat germ or a bowl of spelt." As she explains to The Cut, "I just discovered spelt or puffed rice or puffed wheat. I love puffed cereal, because a whole cup of it is like ten calories."

But lest you think that Stewart's farm-fresh breakfast is unattainable for us mortals, take solace in the fact that she, too, is an occasional sucker for the office pastries: "I look at all the pastries and I try never to get them," she says. The only difference is that these pastries are served at Martha Café in the lobby of her office building, which is, as she notes, "my café." If you do have a chance to check out Martha Café, however, Stewart herself recommends the yogurt, saying, "We have the very best yogurt in the café."

And for most café owners, the involvement would probably come with a free shot of espresso on the way out the door—but not for Stewart, naturally. "From the café, I take home all the coffee grounds," she explains, "and all those coffee grounds are put into the garden" at her home in Westchester County, New York, where the chickens live and lay those delectable eggs that she eats for breakfast. "Coffee grounds are very good for berry patches and for anything that needs a little more acid," she notes.

You see? Celebrities are just like us.