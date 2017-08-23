When Prince William married Kate Middleton in April 2011, the world went a little nuts. (I say this as someone who has a commemorative mug from the occasion.) If their wedding is something that's still saved to your Pinterest board, or you're really into contemporary royal history, or you just have a few thousand spare dollars lying around that you'd like to spend on six-year-old fruitcake, you're in luck. Next month, Chiswick Auction House will auction off a slice of Kate and Wills' wedding cake for charity.
Featuring eight tiers and 900 sugar paste blooms (which represent 17 different kinds of flowers), the cream icing-coated fruitcake took chef Fiona Cairns five weeks to make. At the wedding, the cake was cut into 650 slices and placed in a cream and gold tin with a card to pass out to guests. This is also how it will be presented at the auction.
This isn't the first time a slice of the most recent royal wedding cake has been auctioned off. In 2014, Julien's Auction House in California earned $7500 for a slice of the same cake.
According to The New Daily, this is also not the first time that a royal wedding cake has gone under the hammer. Julien's Auction House also auctioned off a slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cake in 2008, which brought in $6000. In 2015, a slice of Queen Elizabeth's wedding cake from 1947 was auctioned off and brought in a comparatively measly £500, which seems pretty impressive for 68-year-old cake.
This time, it's thought a slice of Kate and Wills' wedding cake will go for something closer to $2000. If you'd like to bid for it yourself, you can get your paddle ready for the auction on September 27th.