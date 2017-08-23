When Prince William married Kate Middleton in April 2011, the world went a little nuts. (I say this as someone who has a commemorative mug from the occasion.) If their wedding is something that's still saved to your Pinterest board, or you're really into contemporary royal history, or you just have a few thousand spare dollars lying around that you'd like to spend on six-year-old fruitcake, you're in luck. Next month, Chiswick Auction House will auction off a slice of Kate and Wills' wedding cake for charity.

Featuring eight tiers and 900 sugar paste blooms (which represent 17 different kinds of flowers), the cream icing-coated fruitcake took chef Fiona Cairns five weeks to make. At the wedding, the cake was cut into 650 slices and placed in a cream and gold tin with a card to pass out to guests. This is also how it will be presented at the auction.

This isn't the first time a slice of the most recent royal wedding cake has been auctioned off. In 2014, Julien's Auction House in California earned $7500 for a slice of the same cake.

The cake and cake tin from the royal wedding. Courtesy of Chiswick Auction House

According to The New Daily, this is also not the first time that a royal wedding cake has gone under the hammer. Julien's Auction House also auctioned off a slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cake in 2008, which brought in $6000. In 2015, a slice of Queen Elizabeth's wedding cake from 1947 was auctioned off and brought in a comparatively measly £500, which seems pretty impressive for 68-year-old cake.

This time, it's thought a slice of Kate and Wills' wedding cake will go for something closer to $2000. If you'd like to bid for it yourself, you can get your paddle ready for the auction on September 27th.