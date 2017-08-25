The Heceta Head Light Keeper’s House sounds like something straight out of a Nicholas Sparks book. It’s a bed and breakfast nestled in a light keeper’s cottage on the Oregon Coast that serves a seven-course breakfast. Is there anything more indulgent than soaking up the first hour and a half of your day with Oregon’s freshest food in a quaint as hell location? It’s the ultimate enchanting escape we need to balance the rigors of life in 2017.

Mike and Carol Korgan were ready to retire when the Oregon forest service posted a once-in-a-lifetime job offer. The Heceta Head lighthouse and light keeper’s house were turning into a bed and breakfast, and the place needed an inn keeper. After going through rounds of interviews, the Korgans beat out some 500 other applicants for the gig, and took over the historic spot.

Not only did the Korgans transform the historic building aesthetically, they transformed the B&B’s breakfast game. As certified executive chefs who had never even been to a bed and breakfast before, the couple designed the breakfast menu according to their own style. “My parents have always been extravagant in whatever they do. They don’t ever do anything in an ordinary way,” said their daughter Michelle Korgan, now the owner of Heceta Head. “They started out with just a couple courses, and it made its way to seven courses.”

Breakfast at the B&B is one of the most baller in the country. First, there’s the setting. You’re in a damn lighthouse keeper’s house that dates back to 1894. The property has lived many lives since technology came along. It served as a Coast Guard facility in World War II, then barracks for state park employees, then as a space for community college classes. Michelle’s parents took the place over in 1996 and helped restore the grounds to its former glory. “It’s going through this renaissance period,” she said. “The house is so well taken care of.”

The guests are as well taken care of as the property. The seven-course breakfast follows a certain pattern, starting with fresh roasted coffee, then a seafood course—Michelle’s favorite part of the breakfast ensemble. “It’s so good here. The dishes are always so fresh and light, just really highlighting the local ingredients that we have around here,” she said. “I’m a sucker for seafood for breakfast.” Beyond housemade crab cakes, guests are treated to separate fruit, juice, sweet bread, egg, and meat courses. You’re never going to be hit with a fat stack of pancakes at Heceta. The lineup is light enough to be able to handle for the entire process. “It’s all small portions of local ingredients like fresh seafood and cheeses from artisan cheesemakers in Oregon and farm-fresh eggs,” Michelle said. “It’s a nice experience, it’s a little pampering.”

It’s a breakfast you can get lost in, a breakfast that allows you to forget the rest of the world for an hour and a half. If lounging in a parlor over a pinot gris cocktail with fruit, mascarpone, and candied nuts isn’t romantic, what is? For those who want to relive the experience, Michelle and her mom wrote a cookbook (arranged by course, naturally) that can be purchased on-site. Or, maybe you can just stay at the cottage forever.