America has a new celebrity couple, and they just made history for completing their quest to visit all 645 Cracker Barrel locations.

The Indiana-based duo, Ray and Wilma Yoder, stopped by their final Cracker Barrel store in Portland on Monday, with 644 locations and over five million miles already under their belts.

“For little farm kids, it’s been very exciting for us,” Ray, 80, said of all the attention on their 40-year mission. “We really have enjoyed it but we didn’t do it to come to this type of ending the way it is now. Everybody has a hobby and that’s what we chose to do. We call it our home away from home and it just fit our plan and schedule very well.”

The pair spent their days on the road delivering RVs to dealerships and buyers, and looked forward to their stops at the chain restaurant. “We made our living on the highway for about 30 years so it was convenient for us to do this,” said Ray. “It took the boredom out of the job on the highway.”

photo by PortlandEventPhotography.com

Before reaching the Portland location, Ray already knew what he was going to order: “A cider float,” he said with a laugh. The drink isn’t actually on the menu, but the employees at Cracker Barrel always whip it up for him, he added. Of all their other favorite menu items, Ray and Wilma especially love the potato casserole or blueberry pancakes with blueberry syrup for breakfast time. “It’s a super way to get the day started,” he said.

Crossing the final location off their list is an event they surely won’t forget. “It’s on the West Coast, a ways away from our house so it means quite a bit,” said Ray. Instead of driving in their RV like they always do though, this last trip is on Cracker Barrel.

But rest assured, it won’t be the end of the Yoders’ travels. “I don’t like to call it the last one,” said Ray, “because I think we’ll continue to go to some more.”

This story originally appeared on People.com.